Air Ambulance called to crash in Mold – One person arrested

Police have said one person has been arrested and another person is being taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Mold.

The incident happened on Wrexham Road just before 10.30 am.

An air ambulance landed near the scene at 11.10am, it left around an hour later and heading for Broadgreen hospital in Liverpool.

The A494 has been closed at the roundabout near Bromfield Industrial Estate.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses, a North Wales Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.30am to report a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Wrexham Road, Mold, at Bromfield Industrial Estate.”

“Emergency Services are currently in attendance and the A494 has been closed at the roundabout whilst we deal with the incident.”

“One person has been arrested at the scene and another person is being taken to hospital by ambulance”

“The road currently remains closed whilst recovery for the vehicles is arranged.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called to a multi-vehicle road traffic collision at 10.29am this morning on the Wrexham Road in Mold.”

“We remain on scene as of 11.20am with one emergency ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and the Wales Air Ambulance.”

A traffic report for the area states: πPartially blocked and slow traffic due to accident on A494 at Bromfield Roundabout. Accident happened just before 10:30.”

If anyone witnessed the collision contact the police quoting ref z133948.