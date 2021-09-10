Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 10th Sep 2021

Updated: Fri 10th Sep

Air Ambulance called to crash in Mold – One person arrested

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have said one person has been arrested and another person is being taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Mold.

The incident happened on Wrexham Road just before 10.30 am.

An air ambulance landed near the scene at 11.10am, it left around an hour later and heading for Broadgreen hospital in Liverpool.

The A494 has been closed at the roundabout near Bromfield Industrial Estate.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses, a North Wales Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.30am to report a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Wrexham Road, Mold, at Bromfield Industrial Estate.”

“Emergency Services are currently in attendance and the A494 has been closed at the roundabout whilst we deal with the incident.”

“One person has been arrested at the scene and another person is being taken to hospital by ambulance”

“The road currently remains closed whilst recovery for the vehicles is arranged.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called to a multi-vehicle road traffic collision at 10.29am this morning on the Wrexham Road in Mold.”

“We remain on scene as of 11.20am with one emergency ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and the Wales Air Ambulance.”

A traffic report for the area states: πPartially blocked and slow traffic due to accident on A494 at Bromfield Roundabout. Accident happened just before 10:30.”

If anyone witnessed the collision contact the police quoting ref z133948.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

North Wales Metro: New images showscale of project

News

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service set to launch recruitment drive for full-time firefighters

News

Shotton paper mill buildings to be demolished as part of major redevelopment

News

Mold Road between Connah’s Quay and Northop closed following single vehicle collision

News

First Afghan nationals who fled the country after Taliban seized power have arrived in Wales

News

Stronger Protection for Puppies and Kittens in Wales comes into force

News

Covid jabs for children with health conditions begin in North Wales

News

A search has been launched to find the heroes of the tourism and hospitality industry in North Wales

News

Flintshire Council blames Covid for dip in recycling performance figures in

News





Read 382,585 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn