Passionate about elephants? Chester Zoo has a keeper role open

Chester Zoo is looking for a passionate elephant keeper to join its team caring for a family of Asian elephants.

If you’ve ever dreamed of working closely with these gentle giants, this is your chance.

The permanent role involves hands-on care of a breeding group of Asian elephants, helping with their daily welfare and supporting the zoo’s leading conservation work.

Applicants need a Higher National Diploma (HND), degree-level qualification, or equivalent experience in animal care, with proven skills caring for large mammals such as elephants, rhinos, or giraffes.

The job calls for sharp observation, attention to detail, and creating positive environments for animals.

Experience working safely and using training techniques like operant conditioning is also important. Experience with record-keeping software such as ZIMS would be useful.

The position is full-time, working 40 hours a week on a rota covering 10 days out of 14, including weekends and bank holidays.

The salary is £27,307 a year, with 33 days’ holiday and a benefits package including free zoo entry, guest tickets, pension contributions, and discounted gym memberships.

Asian elephants are fascinating creatures — smaller than their African cousins but just as impressive.

They live in close family groups led by the oldest female, spend much of the day feeding on grasses, roots and bark, and use their versatile trunks for everything from grabbing food to defending themselves.

With a gestation period of around 22 months, the longest of any mammal, females give birth to one calf every few years, helping keep this endangered species thriving.

Chester Zoo cares for over 20,000 animals and is a global leader in conservation. Joining the team means being part of a mission to protect wildlife and prevent extinction.

Applications for this dream job close on 16 July but are being reviewed as they come in.

To find out more click here.

Spotted something? Got a story? Email: [email protected]

Latest News