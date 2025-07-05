Businesses ‘still in dark’ on support after Holyhead port closure

Traders remain in the dark about the business support available nearly seven months on from the closure of Holyhead port, Plaid Cymru’s leader warned.

Rhun ap Iorwerth told the Senedd the closure of Holyhead port has had a deep economic impact on the town, with a fall of almost £500m in trade through the port in December.

Two berthing incidents involving Irish Ferries led to the port’s closure over Christmas before partial reopening on January 16 but terminal three remains closed until at least July 15.

The Ynys Môn Senedd member said one hotel operator alone lost out on almost £15,000 worth of bookings overnight during one of the busiest trading months of the year.

Mr ap Iorwerth warned some businesses reported a 90% drop in trade, with footfall down 36%, but traders and Anglesey council are still being “left in the dark” about support.

‘Highly sluggish’

Ken Skates, Wales’ transport secretary, told the Senedd the council has made a request for further funding which is being “appraised as swiftly as possible”.

During transport questions on July 2, he declined to provide much detail of the support with Rebecca Evans, the economy secretary, set to make an announcement “very soon”.

Andrew RT Davies, who chairs the Senedd’s economy committee, led a debate on the same day which was meant to coincide with the full reopening of the port before a further delay.

The Conservative criticised the Welsh Government’s response to the economy committee’s recommendations following an inquiry into Holyhead port closure.

Mr Davies lamented a “highly sluggish” response, with the Road Haulage Association not receiving any communication from the Welsh Government until 18 days later.

‘Critical’

The Irish Road Haulage Association told the inquiry: “There was a build-up of over 1,000 trailers in the Holyhead area and they kept pouring in because we weren’t told to stop.”

In its formal response, the Welsh Government rejected four of the committee’s six recommendations and partially accepted the other two.

Mr Davies said: “We accept the point that the port is a commercial operator and that that limits the Welsh Government’s role and responsibilities. However, the port is also a piece of critical infrastructure and the closure has a large knock-on effect.”

Samuel Kurtz, a fellow Tory who once worked on the ferry between Fishguard and Rosslate, reiterated that the inquiry heard the closure was not caused by storm Darragh.

Hannah Blythyn, a Labour member, said Holyhead is the second busiest roll-on, roll-off port in the UK, supporting 700 jobs on Ynys Môn and thousands more across north Wales.

‘Accountability’

The Delyn Senedd member criticised Irish Ferries for declining to give evidence to the inquiry and failing to respond to any correspondence from the committee.

“This is, if I put it diplomatically, a matter of regret…,” she said. “That reluctance to engage raises concerns around accountability, particularly as we’re trying to look at lessons learned.”

Conservative Janet Finch-Saunders said Road Haulage Association members were updated daily by Transport Scotland but only on Christmas Eve by the Welsh civil service.

Ken Skates defended the Welsh Government’s “convening” response to the port closure, with vessels diverted to different Welsh ports and additional routes opened.

Mr Skates raised the role of the Irish sea taskforce set up in the wake of the disruption in learning lessons, with the work set to conclude in October.

