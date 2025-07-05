North Wales dancers star in inclusive We Dance Too Festival

Humans Move, a Wales-based inclusive dance company, will perform as part of the We Dance Too Festival at Pontio, Bangor on 11 and 12 July.

Presented by WISP Dance Club to mark their 30th anniversary, the festival celebrates inclusive dance with performances by young people and adults with additional needs from across North Wales.

Two disabled professional dancers from North Wales, Justin Melluish and Giverney Hâf Blomeley, star in Humans Move’s new piece, Let Life Dance. Both began their dance journeys with WISP Dance Club, North Wales’ leading inclusive dance organisation.

Justin Melluish started dance training with WISP aged 11 and has performed at significant events including The Welsh Government’s Disability Strategy Launch. Now a professional actor, performer and dancer, Justin has appeared in the S4C and BBC Wales drama Hidden/Craith, toured in the UK and Europe, and represented people with Down’s syndrome internationally.

Giverney Hâf Blomeley joined WISP’s Flintshire adult dance group, WISP+, after the pandemic and has since performed in a variety of regional productions. She is a talented and expressive performing and creative dance artist, known for her passion for musical and dramatic theatre.

Giverney thrives in contemporary dance and movement, and also supports productions behind the scenes with scenery and props. Her recent performances include Rocking Horse Media’s Henry House TV pilot, work with Cwmni Open at Theatr Clwyd, and various productions with the North Wales Phoenix Theatre Company.

She was part of the company’s original drama adaptation of David Rudkin’s Burglars, which won the Leverhulme Youth Festival Originality Drama award in 2023.

The festival also features performances by community and professional groups including WISP+, Mencap Mon Dance Group from Anglesey, Llwybrau – Dawns i Bawb, and Dance Collective youth project from Caernarfon.

The 11 July matinee is already sold out for schools, with public performances continuing on 12 July.

