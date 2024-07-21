Mold: Mayor’s charity fundraising reaches new heights with Welsh 3000s Challenge

Lauren Jakeman and her fiancé, Ste Broster, are preparing to undertake the formidable Welsh 3000s challenge on 27th and 28th July to support the fundraising appeal of Lauren’s grandfather, Mayor of Mold, Councillor Brian Lloyd.

The Welsh 3000s is renowned as one of the most challenging mountain treks in the UK.

Participants must summit all 15 mountains in Wales that exceed 3000 feet within 24 hours without using any form of transport.

While the main route is about 24 miles long, additional walks to the start and from the finish can push the total distance to over 30 miles.

This challenge is significantly tougher than the “Three Peaks Challenge” and is recommended only for very fit and experienced mountain walkers.

Mayor Brian Lloyd expressed his pride and support for the duo’s endeavour.

“I am extremely proud of my granddaughter Lauren and Ste for taking on this challenge to help raise money for my Mayoral appeal,” he said.

“They are both very fit and experienced mountain walkers. This is going to be tough for them, but I have no doubt that they will complete it. They are both extremely determined and have been training for some time.”

Councillor Lloyd highlighted that all funds raised from this sponsored challenge would go to his Mayoral fundraising appeal.

The primary beneficiaries will be Hope House, the Daniel Owen Community Centre, and Mold Community Gardens.

These organisations provide vital services and support to the community, making the fundraising efforts even more significant.

Supporters can contribute to the cause by sponsoring Lauren and Ste. Donations can be made at The Daniel Owen Centre and The Gathering, where sponsor forms are available from staff, or directly into collection boxes.

Additionally, contributions can be made via Brian or Angie at Mold Community Gardens and Clubhouse.

For those preferring to donate via bank transfer, the details are:

Account Name: Mold Town Council

Mold Town Council Sort Code: 40 33 10

40 33 10 Account Number: 21008579

21008579 Reference: Mayor/[Your name]

Mayor/[Your name] Bank: HSBC

Cheques payable to Mold Town Council can also be sent. For more information or to request a sponsor form, please contact Jane Evans at Mold Town Council, Town Hall, Earl Road, Mold CH7 1AB, call 01352 758532 option 3, or email [email protected].