Mold: Live on the Square returns with packed music lineup

Mold’s popular music festival, Live on the Square, returns this May Bank Holiday Sunday, with tickets already selling fast.

The event takes place on Sunday 4 May from 12.30pm to 9.30pm in Daniel Owen Square.

Now in its seventh year, the festival is organised by Cllr Pete Dando and Jim Evans, with help from Mold Town Council.

Cllr Dando said, “We are all looking forward to this year’s Live on the Square and we have six amazing bands and solo singers throughout the day.”

“Our lineup this year sees the return of a Live on the Square crowd favourite Fletch, the ultimate party band bringing high-energy and feel-good vibes to every event.”

“With a setlist packed full of floor-filling hits from across the decades, plus newcomers to the event including Kasp, who will be playing a variety of classic anthems.”

“Also performing are The C90’s, a band who try to choose interesting songs that people remember, but not the ones you’d initially expect.”

“Joining the lineup are The TTB, a five-piece band originally formed in the 1980s while at school in Mold. Decades on, the original lineup is still going strong.”

“Twenty on Black are a high-energy rock duo from North Wales, featuring Tron Marshall on drums and Gav Rasmussen on guitar and vocals.”

“Completing the band line up are PTM Music, a Chester and North Wales based rock and metal covers band. They cover everything from The Beatles to Metallica, and with three guitarists, they don’t shy away from big Iron Maiden harmonies or layered Foo Fighters riffs.”

Solo acts will also take to the stage throughout the day.

Fourteen-year-old Brody Xander will perform after impressing at last year’s Mold Carnival Time2Shine talent competition.

David Murray, lead singer of My Eleventh Toe who played last year, will return with a stripped back acoustic set.

Seventeen-year-old Joe Butler, a trained classical pianist who taught himself guitar at 13 and now teaches over 250 children for Europe’s biggest music school, will also perform.

Cllr Dando said, “Joe is a fantastic guitarist and singer, and not to be missed.”

Entry to the event is by ticket only.

Tickets cost £10, with no concessions and no under-18s permitted.

They can be bought with cash from several outlets in Mold, including Bargain Booze, Mold Alehouse, KMA Tool Hire, Cravin’, and the Mold Town Council office in the Daniel Owen Precinct.

Tickets can also be reserved and paid for by bank transfer by contacting Jane Evans at Mold Town Council.

Jane Evans, Events and Community Engagement Officer, said, “Live on the Square is one of the most talked about events in the town and there’s always a fantastic atmosphere.”

“This will be our seventh year and this year looks no different, so make sure you get your tickets if you want to join us on the square.”

“Each year we have had to turn people away who didn’t have a ticket, so we cannot stress enough that without a ticket you are not guaranteed entry.”

Food and drink will be available at the event.

Due to licensing restrictions, no alcohol can be brought in from outside.

Full terms and conditions are available on the Live on the Square Facebook page or by contacting Mold Town Council.

[Photo – Phil Tugwell]