Mold Carnival to return next month following two year break

After a two-year hiatus Mold Carnival – the largest one-day free event in Flintshire – is back and is taking place on Sunday 10th July.

The Carnival will be taking over the town’s recreational fields – Kendricks Field and the Rec – from 11am through to 6.00pm



This year Mold Carnival will feature spectacular BMX stunt displays taking place throughout the day, Britain’s Got Talent Runners Up and Golden Buzzer act ‘Sign Along with Us’ and a fun fair.

There will be variety of performers, including over 500 community performers, childrens entertainment from DJ Cookie, visits from Film and Cartoon Characters including Spiderman, Buzz Lightyear, Princess Belle and many more, also the Grand Final of the Carnival’s Talent competition Time2Shine, along with lots of stalls and activities, for what promises to be a fantastic family fun day, for all ages and abilities.

The Carnival Parade will commence at 10.30am with a route change taking place this year.

The parade is starting off from Griffiths Square car park (behind Bevans) and parade down the Upper High Street onto Earl Road then Maes Bodlonfa onto Kendricks Field.

Road closures will be in place along the route for approximately 45 minutes. Leading the parade, for the 14th year, will be Cambria Band.

Britain’s Got Talent runner-up and Golden Buzzer act, ‘Sign Along With Us’ will be performing on the main stage located on Kendricks Field.

Their signature song ‘This Is Me’ from The Greatest Showman has been named as one of You Tube’s top 10 trending videos in 2020, having been the eighth most watched with over 25 million views.

The main stage will be hosted once again by Reece Ryan with performances throughout the day from; Six Ton Dog, a cappella quartet Contraband, Rock Choir, Acro Squad, Urban Fusion, Buckley Cheerleaders, Sound Express, Dance Maniax, Stage Gems, Black Veil and the grand final of Time2Shine.

Also on Kendricks Field will be popular children’s entertainer DJ Cookie who will be joined by ‘Full of Character’ who will be bringing your favorite Superhero and Disney characters to life. The field will also have lots of stalls, food and drink.

Over on the ‘Rec’ Mobile Bike Events will be entertaining Carnival goers with their spectacular BMX stunt show! Having already performed at the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony, Formula 1, Moto GP, Alton Towers, Twickenham, Barcelona FC, Manchester United Football stadium to name a few.

Their performance is going to be action packed with professional stunt riders performing all of their best tricks.

You can expect to see large 360 spins, up to 4 tricks in one jump and the crowds favourite “The Backflip”.

Almost Dog Home will host their fun dog show throughout the day (starting from 12 noon) and the fun fair will also be on the Rec.

A Carnival committee spokesperson said: “Mold Carnival really does have something for everyone with a jam packed schedule throughout the day up to close and the best bit……………. It’s free entry with lots of free entertainment to enjoy, so come on down on Sun 10th July and join in the fun.”

“Mold Carnival is organized by a small dedicated volunteer committee (under the Mold Town Council events remit), who pride themselves on putting on enjoyable affordable events for the community of Mold and surrounding areas.”

“Sponsorship from local business is crucial part of the Carnival planning, this year more than ever the committee are appealing for businesses to help sponsor the event.”

“Sponsorship opportunities start from just £50 through to £1000.”

“If you think you can help, please get in touch with Jane Evans via email events@moldtowncouncil.org.uk or call 01352 758532 opt 3.”