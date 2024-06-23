Mold based finance business joins Green Digital Academy

Amid growing efforts to combat climate change, a Mold-based business has committed to sustainability by enrolling in the Green Digital Academy.

The initiative, promoted by Busnes@LlandrilloMenai, aims to provide small businesses with the resources and knowledge they need to implement carbon reduction practices.

Since its establishment in 2018, Celtic Financial Planning has always been committed to the local community, taking its social and environmental responsibilities seriously.

Company director Robert Lewis decided to take part in the Green Digital Academy as he was keen to continue on the journey towards greater sustainability.

The business felt the programme aligned with its goals of being an environmentally conscious firm.

“The programme has been so beneficial for us as a company. Often you don’t know what you don’t know, so working with a consultant who is an independent expert to evaluate our business and provide advice has been invaluable,” Lewis said.

“Thanks to the support, we have been able to review our five-year carbon reduction plan and access funding which has let us implement the recommendations put forward through the programme.”

Busnes@LlandrilloMenai is part of Grŵp Llandrillo Menai and provides training and support specifically to businesses.

Through this project, the aim is to help owners understand net zero and take action to meet growing consumer demand for environmentally-friendly products and services.

The hope is that the Green Digital Academy will also lead to increased profits through reduced production costs and efficiency.

Donna Hodgson, the Regional Project Manager with Busnes@LlandrilloMenai, emphasized the importance of working with SMEs across Denbighshire, Flintshire, and Conwy to help them aim for net zero targets.

“We understand that it can be a challenge and knowing where to start is often difficult. With our support, businesses can access advice and funding to put them on the right tracks,” she said.

“There has already been real interest in the project, but we still have some spaces left. I would urge anyone who wishes to sign up to get in touch as soon as possible so we can help them assess what they can do to reduce carbon in a way that benefits their business and the environment.”

Celtic Financial now has a detailed plan and funding in place thanks to the advice and support they received through the programme.

They are excited about the future as they continue to build on their carbon zero status. The Green Digital Academy is funded through £1.4 million received from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.