Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 2nd Mar 2023

Moel Famau road to close for 5 days for resurfacing and works to address parking issues

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Carriageway patching work is set to begin later this month at Bwlch Pen Barras, Moel Famau. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The works will also include measures to address traffic congestion and damage to the grass verges along the road that leads to Moel Famau car parks. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The works also include the installation of yellow line road markings to prohibit parking on the road. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Denbighshire County Council and Clwydian Range and Dee Valley AONB consulted on measures to alleviate congestion at Moel Famau, and new measures are a result of feedback from residents. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Work is expected to take up to five days, starting from Monday, March 13th. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The road will be closed for vehicles and pedestrians from the entrance of the top car park for a distance of 1.2 miles in an easterly direction. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

All adjoining side roads will also be closed for the duration of the works, including access to the Moel Famau, Moel Fenlli, and Coed Moel Famau Forest Car Parks. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Access to residential and business premises located on Bwlch Pen Barras will still be available, although some delay and disruption may be experienced. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Denbighshire County Council has apologised for any inconvenience caused and encourages locals to keep journeys to a minimum to reduce traffic congestion. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The alternative diversion route will be signed accordingly, and normal working hours shall apply to the works. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Councillor Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport, said, “Denbighshire County Council apologises for any inconvenience that these essential works may cause.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We are grateful for local cooperation and patience during this time to ensure that the works are completed as quickly and efficiently as possible.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Orthopaedic waiting lists in NHS Wales soar by 56% since COVID-19 outbreak
  • Police will be ‘out in force’ this weekend ahead of Chester FC fixture
  • All routine appointments cancelled at Flint Health Centre due to IT issues

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Orthopaedic waiting lists in NHS Wales soar by 56% since COVID-19 outbreak

    News

    Police will be ‘out in force’ this weekend ahead of Chester FC fixture

    News

    All routine appointments cancelled at Flint Health Centre due to IT issues

    News

    Join the early risers for a unique Mother’s Day treat: Hawarden Estate’s dawn walk and breakfast

    News

    Turning colder with snow on the way, Met Office forecasts

    News

    Over 20% of households in UK now ‘food insecure’, FSA survey finds

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn