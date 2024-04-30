Two former North Wales Police officers to be barred from policing after misconduct hearing

Two former police officers who made “cruel, shocking and offensive comments” were found to have been in breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour relating to Discreditable Conduct at a Misconduct Hearing at Police Headquarters in Colwyn Bay today.

Former PC’s Iwan Williams and Terence Flanagan, who both resigned prior to the hearing, would have been dismissed had they still been serving officers.

North Wales Police say they have been placed on the ‘Barred List’, meaning they will not be able to serve as a police officer at any point in the future.

Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman KPM, who chaired today’s hearing, said: “There is no place for behaviour such as this in North Wales Police or our society.

“It is totally unacceptable, and I remain committed to rooting out and dealing both swift fully and robustly with anyone who does not demonstrate at all times the professional standards needed to earn and keep the respect and trust of our local communities.

“I expect the highest standards of conduct and behaviour from my officers and staff.

“Most of the public would feel as I do, that the conversation between the officers about a victim of domestic abuse and colleagues was unacceptable on any level and certainly not the conduct they would expect of police officers.

“The public have the right to expect that NWP officers and staff will operate at the highest possible standards of professional behaviour.

“The fact that this conversation took place out of the view of the public does not detract from the impact and harm that it has caused.

“Misogynistic, discriminatory, or sexualised comments will not be tolerated within a modern service.

“I have been clear that we are committed to changing the culture and ensuring that violence against women and girls is eradicated.

“I am fully aware that the majority of my colleagues in North Wales Police display exemplary behaviour both on and off duty.

“They will feel as let down as I do by the behaviours outlined.”