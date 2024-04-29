Strikemaster jets honour pilot and founding member of a Hawarden based display team

A pair of BAC Strikemaster jets roared across the skies of Deeside this afternoon, paying tribute to the pilot and founding member of a Hawarden Airport-based display team.

Mark Petrie, who founded North Wales Military Aviation Services (NWMAS) and was celebrated for his roles as both a military and commercial pilot, died on April 2nd following a two-year battle with duodenal cancer.

Mark passed away at Christie Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment.

Born in Canada but raised in Wales, Mark’s aviation career began shortly after he finished school in 1978 when he joined the Royal Air Force.

Over the next 12 years, he flew Phantoms and Tornado F3s before transitioning to a career with British Airways.

Alongside his professional flying, he nurtured a passion for classic jets, which eventually led to the establishment of NWMAS at Hawarden Airport in 2001.

Mark began performing as a solo pilot in the BAC Strikemaster before eventually leading a two-ship team that became a highlight at air shows across the UK.

Mark’s funeral was held today, 29th April, at Flintshire Memorial Park and Crematorium near Northop.

The two jets took to the skies to perform a flypast at around 1:30 pm.

Adrienne Frost has set up a Just Giving page in memory of Mark.

Adrienne said, “Mark received excellent care and support at The Christie, and I’d like to continue supporting The Christie Charity.”