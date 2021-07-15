Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 15th Jul 2021

Mobile vaccination clinics to open in Flintshire over next two weeks

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board is launching mobile vaccination clinics areas across Flintshire.

The mobile clinic will be open for drop-ins with no appointment needed, and over the next two weeks it will be visiting the following locations in Flintshire: 

·         Charmley’s Lane Car Park, Shotton – Saturday 17th July, 9:30am – 4pm. 

·         Mold Business Park – Tuesday 20th July, 12noon – 5pm. 

·         Deeside Industrial Estate – Friday 23rd July, 1pm – 6pm. 

The clinics are open for anyone who has not had their first vaccine, or their second, whilst stocks last.
Both vaccines will be offered at the mobile clinics.
The Health Board is especially urging those aged 30-39 to drop-in and get protected from COVID-19. 

In North Wales only 70% of 30-39-year-olds, have had their first vaccine dose, and the Health Board’s minimum target for each age group is 75%, therefore 6,000 more people in this age group need to come forward for their vaccination to help achieve a level of community protection to help return to normal life. 

Tom Halpin, Covid-19 Vaccination Programme Lead for east, said: “We are delighted to be bringing vaccinations to these areas where people may not have had the chance to visit our vaccination centres.”

“We’re asking anyone in these areas who have not had their first dose, or second, to please drop-in for their jab.”

“We will also be more than happy to speak with anyone who may have concerns or questions about the vaccines, we can discuss any worries with no pressure on having the vaccination that day.”

“We would also like to urge employers across these industrial estates to please let their staff come to the mobile clinic for their vaccinations in order to help protect all their staff, colleagues and the wider community.” 

All residents of North Wales aged 18+ can also book online for the vaccination centres (new slots are being added regularly), or call the COVID-19 Vaccination Contact Centre on 03000 840004 to book an appointment.  

Alternatively, walk-ins are accepted at Deeside MVC and Catrin Finch in Wrexham, Tuesday-Sunday in July, whilst vaccine stock lasts (except for Tuesday, July 20th at Deeside).  



