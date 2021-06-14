“Minimise travel in and out of” Chester and Cheshire West advice after ‘enhanced’ support deployed for area

Near neighbours Chester and Cheshire West is one of six new areas that UK Government have assigned additional support to help deal with a rise in Covid-19 cases.

The new help comes with guidance that specifies ‘minimise travel in and out of affected areas’.

The packages of “Enhanced Response Area” support has been seen in recent weeks in Greater Manchester and other areas, and includes surge testing, tracing and steps to ‘maximise vaccine uptake’.

The rolling seven day rate in Flintshire is 17.3 per 100k, with Cheshire West & Chester at 113.4 per 100k.

The BBC’s political reporter for Cheshire notes the new support package does not appear to mean extra vaccine doses for the area:

CONFIRMED – Extra covid help will be coming to Cheshire (and Merseyside, Blackpool and Birmingham). This is what it will involve – it doesn’t seem to include any more vaccine doses, despite the request from Cheshire’s 4 Labour council leaders last week: pic.twitter.com/IXTjAP29ZE — Phil McCann (@phi1mccann) June 14, 2021

At the time of writing Chester and Cheshire West’s ‘latest’ information on Covid-19 online is still dated May 17th and has no information on today’s announcement.

The UK Government advice associated with such enhanced support areas for England states:

The new COVID-19 variant spreads more easily from person to person. To help stop the spread, you should take particular caution when meeting anyone outside your household or support bubble.

In the areas listed above, wherever possible, you should try to:

meet outside rather than inside where possible

keep 2 metres apart from people that you don’t live with (unless you have formed a support bubble with them), this includes friends and family you don’t live with

minimise travel in and out of affected areas

You should also:

Get tested twice a week for free and isolate if you are positive

Continue to work from home if you can

Get vaccinated when you are offered it, and encourage others to do so as well

Refer to local health advice for your area

At today’s Welsh Government briefing that was focussed on the business support announced, the new Economy Minister Vaughan Gething was asked about the England Wales border by the Daily Post, he replied: “In terms of closing the border, the reality is that we have an open border already, we don’t have travel restrictions in place. The UK Government has only given guidance for people in delta variant hotspots.

“Now, at this point in time we don’t think that there is a case for imposing travel restrictions. What we have shown in the past is if there is a case to protect public health here in Wales, then we’ll do so, either on the basis there being local restriction introduced in Wales, or having restrictions on travel into Wales and other parts of the UK where there have been hotspots.

“You recall at one point the whole of Northern Ireland was in that position, at other points in time parts of Scotland and England have been there too.”

“This is still about learning about what works and what’s effective and at this point in time, we don’t have advice from our public health officials, or our scientific experts and advisors that it will be the right thing to protect public health in Wales to try to have impositions on travel between England and Wales.”

“What we’re asking people to do it to behave sensibly and to look after themselves and people around them. That’s why the First Minister asked people who are coming to Wales and enjoying what Wales has to offer in this fantastic summer that we’re currently enjoying, to make sure they do the right thing, both in terms of if they got access to testing, but also about when you’re here, please be respectful and follow the rules in place that are here to keep all of us safe, and to make sure that business can continue to function successfully.