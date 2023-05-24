Million-visitor milestone for Chester’s new market
Since opening its doors in November 2022, the new market in Chester has attracted over a million visitors in under six months.
Locals, as well as visitors from across the UK and beyond, have been drawn to the market’s unique offering.
This success story hasn’t gone unnoticed. The travel industry has praised the market’s role in revitalising Chester’s city centre.
Chester was recently recognised as one of the UK’s best high streets, and National Geographic featured the city as one of the top places to visit this year.
Further, the new market has been shortlisted in this year’s Property Week Awards in the Placemaking category.
This accomplishment stands as a testament to the council’s ambitious Northgate Development Phase One scheme.
The ‘modern traditional market’, offers an inclusive space open six days a week that features a wide range of goods, produce, food traders, as well as hosting various events and performances.
Councillor Nathan Pardoe, Cheshire West and Chester Council Cabinet Member for Inclusive Economy, Regeneration and Digital Transformation, said, “Reaching this milestone in under six months is an incredible achievement and a testament to the hard work of our wonderful traders and staff.”
Cllr Pardoe further encouraged everyone to visit the market, promising a great summer ahead with new traders joining and an outdoor seating area to enjoy food and drink in the sunshine.
The market boasts a diverse mix of traders, with 60 per cent offering goods or produce and the remaining 40 per cent comprising food and beverage stalls.
From authentic global street-food and traditional English cafés to a variety of goods traders such as opticians and vintage clothing stores, the market has a rich offering catering to everyone’s taste.
If you're yet to experience the vibrant atmosphere and diverse offerings of Chester's new market, visit https://newchester.market/traders to see the full trader line-up.
