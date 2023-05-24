Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 24th May 2023

Million-visitor milestone for Chester’s new market

Since opening its doors in November 2022, the new market in Chester has attracted over a million visitors in under six months. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Locals, as well as visitors from across the UK and beyond, have been drawn to the market’s unique offering. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This success story hasn’t gone unnoticed. The travel industry has praised the market’s role in revitalising Chester’s city centre. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Chester was recently recognised as one of the UK’s best high streets, and National Geographic featured the city as one of the top places to visit this year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Further, the new market has been shortlisted in this year’s Property Week Awards in the Placemaking category. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This accomplishment stands as a testament to the council’s ambitious Northgate Development Phase One scheme. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The ‘modern traditional market’, offers an inclusive space open six days a week that features a wide range of goods, produce, food traders, as well as hosting various events and performances. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Councillor Nathan Pardoe, Cheshire West and Chester Council Cabinet Member for Inclusive Economy, Regeneration and Digital Transformation, said, “Reaching this milestone in under six months is an incredible achievement and a testament to the hard work of our wonderful traders and staff.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Cllr Pardoe further encouraged everyone to visit the market, promising a great summer ahead with new traders joining and an outdoor seating area to enjoy food and drink in the sunshine. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The market boasts a diverse mix of traders, with 60 per cent offering goods or produce and the remaining 40 per cent comprising food and beverage stalls. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

From authentic global street-food and traditional English cafés to a variety of goods traders such as opticians and vintage clothing stores, the market has a rich offering catering to everyone’s taste. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

If you’re yet to experience the vibrant atmosphere and diverse offerings of Chester’s new market, visit https://newchester.market/traders to see the full trader line-up. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

