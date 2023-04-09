Met Office Yellow Warning: Flintshire set for some windy weather later this week
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind, which will affect Flintshire, the rest of Wales and parts of central and North West England.
The warning indicates a period of strong winds that could bring potential disruption on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The developing area of low pressure is expected to run north through the Irish Sea, bringing with it a spell of strong winds and heavy rain.
Inland, gusts of 45-50 mph are possible, with some areas around Irish Sea coastal areas potentially experiencing gusts of 60 mph or more.
The yellow warning will be in place from 6 pm on Tuesday until 6 am on Wednesday.
The public is advised to take extra care and stay safe during this time.
The Met Office warning states: “A developing area of low pressure running north through the Irish Sea is likely to bring a spell of strong winds, accompanied by some heavy rain, to parts of central and western England, Wales, southwest Scotland and the east of Northern Ireland. ”
“Gusts of 45-50 mph are possible inland and perhaps in excess of 60 mph for a time around some Irish Sea coastal areas.”
What to expect:
Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
Some short term loss of power and other services is possible
It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
