Met Office weather warning issued for another spell of windy expected on Sunday

Following Storm Eunice’s departure out to the east late on Friday night, an unsettled weekend of weather is to come for many.

A yellow warning has been issued for Flintshire on Sunday, highlighting the ongoing risk of wind.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said: “Winds will decrease from their exceptionally high levels on Friday, but there’s a continued wet and windy theme for many through the weekend.

Sunday’s yellow alert which covers Flintshire is active from 12pm and runs through to Monday 12pm, the Met Office states: “Very strong winds are expected across parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and also some Irish Sea coasts.”

What to expect There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

Forecasts show gusts of wind in Flintshire during the active yellow alert period could reach speeds in excess of those seen during the Storm Eunice amber alert period on Friday.

During Storm Eunice the highest wind speed recorded at the Hawarden airport weather station – as used by the Met Office to gather data – reached 54mph, gusts of up to 64mph are forecast for early Monday morning.

The Met Office says: “Another spell of very strong winds is expected in parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and also some Irish Sea coasts.”

“Winds could gust to 50 to 60 mph inland, and between 70 and 80 mph for a time on the mountains and exposed coasts, with large waves expected as well.”

“The strong winds will be accompanied by heavy, frequent and increasingly wintry showers with blizzard conditions expected in the mountains, before conditions ease later on Monday.”

RAC Breakdown Spokesman Rod Dennis said: “Drivers will be glad to see the back of Storm Eunice but it looks like it will have a sting in its tail with conditions on the roads remaining challenging right through the weekend.”

“With winds still strong and gusty, it’s important drivers don’t take any chances, so we urge them to slow down and leave plenty of space between themselves and the vehicle in front. ”

“It’s not just strong winds that they’ll need to contend with – roads will turn slippery in the north on Saturday, while on Sunday intense rainfall becomes a feature making driving arduous.”

“If conditions get particularly bad again, people should consider postponing their journeys, and for those who have to drive, it’s vital they keep their wits about them at all times.”