Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 31st Jul 2023

Met Office says more of the same for August with wet and windy weather forecast

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The UK is set to experience unsettled weather as we move into August, with the Atlantic influence causing wet and windy spells, warns the Met Office. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Throughout the week, showers are predicted to be heavy at times, interspersed with longer spells of rain, along with some drier and brighter moments. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, Steve Ramsdale, shed light on the potential impact of the upcoming weather. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“On Wednesday, there is a chance of impacts both from rainfall and strong winds. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Persistent rain, particularly feeding into the eastern part of northern England, poses the risk of surface water flooding,” he said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ramsdale also warned of the possibility of heavy and thundery showers across central and southern areas. These showers could be slow-moving, carrying a risk of hail. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He emphasised that stronger winds are more likely to be confined to the south coast. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The unseasonal weather trend coincides with the school holidays, potentially causing disruptions to many families’ outdoor plans. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“While many coastal areas will see breezy conditions at times through the week, some strong or even gale force winds are possible along coastal areas of the south and south-west through Wednesday in particular,” added Ramsdale. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Looking forward, the rest of August appears to hold more of the same, with no strong indications of a shift to warmer or more settled weather. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Instead, it seems the unsettled regime is set to continue, at least for the first half of the month. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The greatest chance of brief, drier and slightly warmer interludes is predicted to occur later in August. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

However, a heatwave seems unlikely, with the Met Office indicating that the probability is lower than in some recent Augusts. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This week is expected to set the tone for the rest of the month: cool, breezy, often cloudy with spells of rain or showers spreading east. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A strengthening jet stream over the Atlantic aimed at Britain is forecasted to bring a deep low across southern Britain on Wednesday, resulting in a spell of heavy rain followed by heavy showers and thunderstorms. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This could also mean a risk of gales along the south coast. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As Wednesday’s low clears east over northern Germany and Denmark on Thursday, an unseasonably cool and showery northerly flow is predicted for Thursday and Friday. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Connah’s Quay fly tipper hit with £300 Fixed Penalty Notice
  • Answering the call: Citizens Advice Flintshire seeks volunteers
  • Leaders of crisis-hit North Wales Health Board confident of turnaround, noting ‘tangible green shoots’

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Connah’s Quay fly tipper hit with £300 Fixed Penalty Notice

    News

    Answering the call: Citizens Advice Flintshire seeks volunteers

    News

    Leaders of crisis-hit North Wales Health Board confident of turnaround, noting ‘tangible green shoots’

    News

    Appeal for information following fatal collision on the M56 in Cheshire

    News

    VAT fraudster from Rossett must cough up £1.2m or face longer in jail

    News

    Wrexham to host Tour of Britain stage with Start and Finish on September 4

    News

    RNLI and British Canoeing issue safety advice after rise in paddlesport rescues

    News

    Detectives appeal for information following carjacking in Chester

    News

    Cheshire castle to welcome 10,000 visitors for Britain’s first ever Arenacross festival

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn