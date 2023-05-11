Met Office issues yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Flintshire
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Flintshire today, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by heavy showers, hail, and lightning strikes.
The warning is in place until 7pm tonight, Thursday, May 11.
The forecast indicates that heavy showers will develop quite widely later this morning and into the afternoon. In some areas, hail and lightning may accompany these showers.
While some of the showers are predicted to be slow-moving, causing 10 to 20 mm of rain to fall in less than an hour, a few spots could see as much as 20 to 50 mm of rain in just 2 or 3 hours.
Given these weather conditions, there is a significant risk of flooding in some areas, potentially leading to some damage to buildings or structures.
The Met Office continues to monitor the situation closely and updates are expected throughout the day.
What to expect
- There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus
- Delays to train services are possible
- Perhaps damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes
- Some flooding of a few homes and businesses likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures
- Some short term loss of power and other services is likely
