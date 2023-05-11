Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 11th May 2023

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Flintshire

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Flintshire today, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by heavy showers, hail, and lightning strikes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The warning is in place until 7pm tonight, Thursday, May 11. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The forecast indicates that heavy showers will develop quite widely later this morning and into the afternoon. In some areas, hail and lightning may accompany these showers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

While some of the showers are predicted to be slow-moving, causing 10 to 20 mm of rain to fall in less than an hour, a few spots could see as much as 20 to 50 mm of rain in just 2 or 3 hours. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Given these weather conditions, there is a significant risk of flooding in some areas, potentially leading to some damage to buildings or structures. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Met Office continues to monitor the situation closely and updates are expected throughout the day. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

What to expect

  • There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus
  • Delays to train services are possible
  • Perhaps damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes
  • Some flooding of a few homes and businesses likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures
  • Some short term loss of power and other services is likely

