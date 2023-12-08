Met Office issues yellow warning for strong winds in Flintshire on Saturday

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for strong winds starting from Saturday morning, predicting significant disruptions across various modes of transport in the UK. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

With gusts of 45 to 55 mph expected widely, and up to 70 mph along Irish Sea coasts, authorities advise caution, especially for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

The warning, effective in Flintshire from 9 am to 11:45 pm on Saturday, covers all of Wales, a large part of central England, and the North West. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

The Met Office states: “Winds will increase in the west during Saturday morning, then across other areas through the afternoon.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

“Gusts of 45 to 55 mph are likely quite widely, with 60-70 mph possible along Irish Sea coasts.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

“Winds then easing slowly from the west through the evening.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Advice from the Met Office: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches, batteries, a mobile phone power pack, and other essential items. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

“If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore, large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

“Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

