Met Office: First widespread frost of Autumn for much of Wales and England expected tonight

The UK is bracing for a significant drop in temperatures, with the Met Office announcing the first widespread frost of the season expected tonight across Wales and England.

This marks the beginning of a colder spell that will extend into next week.

Residents across much of the UK will experience a noticeable change in weather as temperatures fall sharply, potentially reaching lows of -5°C, particularly in rural parts of southern England.

The forecast suggests a predominantly dry period through Friday and Saturday, though some showery rain may occur along the east coast.

In Flintshire, temperatures are forecast to dip to 0°C, with neighbouring Wrexham and Chester expected to drop to -1°C

Cheshire West and Chester Council has said gritters will be on the roads from 7pm on Friday.

The Met Office has said the weather pattern will shift on Sunday, with wetter conditions moving in from the west and north.

This will bring rain for many through Sunday afternoon and Monday morning, eventually clearing to the south and southeast by Monday afternoon.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Dan Harris, said: "Early next week, following a brief more unsettled interlude, we expect to see a return to widely cold but quiet conditions. Some rain, or showers, are likely to affect some parts of the east coast, and these could turn increasingly wintry over higher ground areas towards the middle of the week.

"Thereafter, confidence in the detailed forecast falls, which is typical when looking this far ahead. It does look as though there will be a trend towards something more unsettled, as areas of cloud and rain attempt to move across the UK.

"At present, the most likely outcome beyond mid-week is that rain from the west slowly moves east, with snow possible over higher ground, and a continued risk of showers over eastern parts. However, there is a chance that a more active weather system arrives from the southwest, which would bring more widespread rain, stronger winds, and the potential for more significant snowfall should the air over the UK become sufficiently cold ahead of it.

"Either way, a continuation of colder than average conditions seems most likely, more details will become clear over the coming days and, as you would expect, we will be monitoring developments in the forecast closely."

