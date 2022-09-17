<
Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 17th Sep 2022

Updated: Sat 17th Sep

Memorial service and minute’s silence for the Queen will take place at Connah’s Quay & Shotton War Memorial on Sunday

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Ahead of the Queen’s state funeral on Monday, a memorial service and two-minute silence will take place at the Connah’s Quay & Shotton War Memorial on Sunday.

The service at the memorial on the High Street will begin at 7.45pm and will coincide with a National Moment of Reflection at 8pm. 

Cllr Ian Dunbar, Treasurer of the Connah’s Quay & Shotton Interservice committee said: “We are holding a remembrance session this Sunday evening gathering around the Connah’s Quay War Memorial for 7-45pm for our late Queen Elizabeth II.”

“We have Standards being lowered, Bugler, Salvation Army, and many other people, our Vicar Alex will be leading the service.”

“Two minutes silence after the service, if possible it would be nice if you could attend and put something on your page to inform the local residents. We also have a Condolence Book in the Labour Club situated by the front entrance for people to write and remember the UK’s great loss.

A national one-minute silence will be held in honour of the Queen at 8pm on Sunday.

Councillor Mared Eastwood Chairman of Flintshire County Council said: 

“A one-minute silence will be held across the UK at 8pm on Sunday 18 September 2022.”

“This National Moment of Reflection will be an opportunity to mourn and reflect on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.”

“I hope that Flintshire residents, whether at home, at work, with family, friends or neighbours will join the nation and share in this moment of reflection.”

“The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place on Monday 19 September 2022 at Westminster Abbey at 11am.”

Read Next

  • Flintshire Citizens Advice begins new ‘virtual drop-in’ service to help people identify benefits and support
  • Urgent appeal launched by Flintshire Foodbank as essential supplies run out
  • Update: A55 Flintshire now clear following earlier collision involving ‘two cars and a tanker’
  • Plans for starter home development in Treuddyn refused by Flintshire Council

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Flintshire Citizens Advice begins new ‘virtual drop-in’ service to help people identify benefits and support

    News

    Urgent appeal launched by Flintshire Foodbank as essential supplies run out

    News

    Update: A55 Flintshire now clear following earlier collision involving ‘two cars and a tanker’

    News

    Plans for starter home development in Treuddyn refused by Flintshire Council

    News

    Senedd Presiding Officer extends ‘warm welcome’ and ‘sincerest condolences’ to King

    News

    New traffic measures to increase safety near a Flintshire high school

    News

    Flintshire Citizens Advice issue scam alert over bogus text messages

    News

    Next, Clogau and The Entertainer amongst host of companies recruiting at Broughton Retail Park jobs fair

    News

    Prince of Wales: why William inheriting the title from Charles has sparked a debate

    News




    Read 430,414 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn