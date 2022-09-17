Memorial service and minute’s silence for the Queen will take place at Connah’s Quay & Shotton War Memorial on Sunday

Ahead of the Queen’s state funeral on Monday, a memorial service and two-minute silence will take place at the Connah’s Quay & Shotton War Memorial on Sunday.

The service at the memorial on the High Street will begin at 7.45pm and will coincide with a National Moment of Reflection at 8pm.

Cllr Ian Dunbar, Treasurer of the Connah’s Quay & Shotton Interservice committee said: “We are holding a remembrance session this Sunday evening gathering around the Connah’s Quay War Memorial for 7-45pm for our late Queen Elizabeth II.”

“We have Standards being lowered, Bugler, Salvation Army, and many other people, our Vicar Alex will be leading the service.”

“Two minutes silence after the service, if possible it would be nice if you could attend and put something on your page to inform the local residents. We also have a Condolence Book in the Labour Club situated by the front entrance for people to write and remember the UK’s great loss.

A national one-minute silence will be held in honour of the Queen at 8pm on Sunday.

Councillor Mared Eastwood Chairman of Flintshire County Council said:

“A one-minute silence will be held across the UK at 8pm on Sunday 18 September 2022.”

“This National Moment of Reflection will be an opportunity to mourn and reflect on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.”

“I hope that Flintshire residents, whether at home, at work, with family, friends or neighbours will join the nation and share in this moment of reflection.”

“The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place on Monday 19 September 2022 at Westminster Abbey at 11am.”

