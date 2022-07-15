Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 15th Jul 2022

Masonic Hall in Buckley could be converted into HMO for up to 12 people

A Masonic Hall in Buckley could be converted into a house in multiple occupation (HM0) for up to 12 people under new proposals.

An application has been put forward to Flintshire Council to transform the upper floor of the building at Hibberts Corner on Mold Road into four self-contained flats.

If approved, each apartment would contain two bedrooms, allowing for between 10 and 12 tenants to live there.

The ground floor of the property is currently rented out to a barber, hairdresser and Indian restaurant.

Meanwhile, the upper floors, which the proposals relate to, have until recently been owned by the Masons and were used as a function centre and Masonic lodge.

Representatives for Shirin Begum, who is behind the scheme, said it would boost the availability of housing in the area.

In a statement outlining the design of the plans and access arrangements, they said: “The site on Hibberts Corner is owned by Mrs. S. Begum and is a brick built partially rendered two-storey premises on the corner of Mold Road and Bistre Avenue.

“The owner sees no future in running this upper level as existing – which is a function centre – so intends to form four two bedroomed self-contained flats on this upper level providing further residential accommodation within the town.

“There is no parking associated with the site but there are two public fee-paying car parks areas across from the building to Mold Road and Bistre Avenue where payment is made during working hours with overnight stay as free.

“Parking fees are low. If tenants do have a car, then they are likely to use it during these working hours, however, it is not envisaged that the occupiers of the flats will necessarily have a car and there is good local easily accessible bus service to Chester and Mold on Mold Road.”

The proposals would see most of the internal partitions removed, with the existing toilets and kitchen areas to be cleared.

According to the plans, there will be few changes to the structure of the building apart from the creation of several new windows.

A decision will be made on the application by the local authority at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

