Mark Tami: 30ft high air quality barriers along A494 in Deeside an “unacceptable imposition on the community”

A Deeside MP has slammed Welsh Government proposals to erect 30ft high environmental barriers at the side of the A494 and said they are “not the answer” to reducing high pollution levels along the Aston Hill section.

The Welsh Government has said that environmental barriers – which have been likened to the Berlin Wall – have the “potential to deliver reductions in roadside concentrations of nitrogen dioxide (NO 2 ).”

The section of road where the barriers are proposed has already been reduced to 50mph due to levels of NO 2 being above the legal limits.

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami has now raised his own and constituents’ concerns regarding proposals with the Welsh Government.

The MP has also reiterated a call for the so-called ‘Red Route’ to be built which would divert traffic away from Aston Hill via a new 13km two-lane dual carriageway.

The new road would link the A55 at Northop to the A548 and across Flintshire Bridge to the A494 at Sealand.

A commission was set up by the Welsh government after it halted all new road-building projects in Wales whilst a review is carried out.

The Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters said at the time: “We need a shift away from spending money on projects that encourage more people to drive and spend more money on maintaining our roads and investing in real alternatives that give people a meaningful choice.”

The commission’s year-long review will further delay any progress of the Red Route scheme which could ultimately be scrapped altogether.

Are barriers the answer?

In March, Deeside.com revealed a request had been submitted to Flintshire Council planners for their views on whether the installation of timber barriers would need an Environmental Impact Assessment.

The government has confirmed it is pressing ahead with the plans and is to begin a statutory 28-day consultation ‘shortly’ ahead of a final planning application being submitted later this month.

The proposal would see the huge barriers installed at three separate sites along the A494, each comprising solid fencing 9m in height across the entire length and “linked to the height of the nearest residential properties.”

Mark Tami said: “I’ve long campaigned for the Red Route which is the only long-term solution to the environmental problems on this road.”

“A barrier is not the answer and is an unacceptable imposition on the community.”

“We need the red route and we need it now.”

The MP for Alyn and Deeside has previously said: “The red route is clearly the only option which is going to reduce air pollution in Aston, Higher Shotton, Queensferry and Sealand.”