Deeside MP slams Welsh Government decision to put ‘Red Route’ on hold

The move will impact the so called Deeside Red Route scheme, a new 13km two-lane dual carriageway linking the A55 at Northop with the A494 and A550 north of Deeside Parkway Junction via the Flintshire Bridge.

Ministers want to study the impact that road traffic has on climate change and all proposed schemes will be reviewed by an expert panel.

All new road building projects in Wales are being put on hold whilst the Welsh Government carries out a review.

Mark Tami has slammed the Welsh Government’s decision to put the ‘red route’ – a new road from the Flintshire Bridge to the A55 – on hold for a review.

The red route would see traffic diverted from Aston Hill, where air pollution is high because of the number of lorries and cars.

“The impact of these fumes being spewed out next to homes, shops and schools is awful. Children’s health must come first.”

“This has to be the Welsh Government’s number one priority here.”

The Labour MP for Alyn and Deeside said: “The red route is clearly the only option which is going to reduce air pollution in Aston, Higher Shotton, Queensferry and Sealand.”

The project was being led by Ken Skates, but after he left the cabinet responsibility has now passed to Lee Waters MS. Lee Waters said “Since 1990, Welsh emissions have fallen by 31%. But to reach our statutory target of net zero emissions by 2050, we need to do much more.”

“In the next 10 years, we are going to need to more than double all the cuts we have managed over the last 30 years if we are going to keep temperature rises within safe limits.” “That means changes in all parts of our lives. Transport makes up some 17% of our total emissions and so must play its part.” “We need a shift away from spending money on projects that encourage more people to drive, and spend more money on maintaining our roads and investing in real alternatives that give people a meaningful choice.”

Mark Tami is not convinced, he said: “Yes, we need to reduce carbon emissions, yes, that is going to involve trying to promote transport other than cars and lorries, but there isn’t some magic wand to make that happen; if there was, we’d have done it by now.”

“What the Welsh Government are promising is a long term solution, but the children along the Aston Hill can’t wait for the long term when they’re breathing dangerously polluted air now.” “Building the red route doesn’t mean junking carbon cut targets at all, but it does mean taking action now to protect children’s health and I have yet to hear anyone argue convincingly that there is something more important than that.”

“The message from me is clear – I back the red route and the Welsh Government needs to turn around and make it happen, fast.”

Alyn and Deeside Senedd Member Jack Sargeant has also raised his concerns about the delay with the Minister in the chamber in Cardiff. He said: “Deputy Minister, you will know that the content of this statement will have a big impact on residents in my constituency, particularly children, who are significantly impacted by the air pollution that this investment was supposed to address.” “Can I ask you, Minister, how confident are you that this will be addressed by the outcome of the review and that any future measures will have a measurable impact on air pollution on roads in Alyn and Deeside?”

Lee Waters replied: “In terms of air quality, this is one of the issues that this Senedd is going to have to face: what goes into a clean air Bill, how ambitious and bold we want to be about that, what package of measures improves air quality.” “There is a vision for simply building bypasses all across Wales, to shift the problem from one place to another. I’m not convinced entirely that that deals with the issue of air quality.” “Clearly, as tailpipe emissions fall away, as cars are increasingly electrified, that’s going to have a significant impact on local air quality within town centres, and behaviour change is a very important part of it, too.” “If we can achieve modal shift, we can reduce traffic, we can reduce pollution and we can reduce congestion.” “We can do that quicker than we can through heavy engineering interventions, and we can do it cheaper, and reproduce other benefits too. ” So, I think there is a complex mixture. I think the go-to default option that too often has been had, that air quality is best dealt with by a road, I think needs a more granular look, and that’s one of the things I hope the review will deal with, because I completely recognise the point, and as I said, I’m familiar with it in my own constituency.” “Cars pollute. They kill. They produce air that damages the health of people, and we need to tackle it. The best way to tackle it—I think that’s something that we’re still figuring out, and that’s what I hope the review will help us with.”