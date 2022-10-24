Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 24th Oct 2022

Updated: Mon 24th Oct

Mark Drakeford urged to set up “winter war rooms” to stave off “A&E collapse”

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

The Welsh Conservatives are urging the Welsh government to follow UK government plans in England to set up NHS war rooms to prevent winter pressures consuming A&E departments.

NHS England are to establish 24/7 “data-driven control centres” to provide accurate information on bed capacity in hospitals and care homes. They will be run by “clinicians and experts” who can identify pressure points and act to reduce deadly ambulance delays and lengthy waits in A&E.

Therefore, if one hospital becomes particularly busy, staff at the control centre can divert ambulances to different emergency departments. Doctors and nurses could be moved to the busiest sites as well.

Commenting, Welsh Conservative Shadow Health Minister Russell George MS said:

 “The NHS in facing a very tough time across the UK, but we know that England are doing far better than Wales on several fronts – from treatment waiting lists, A&E waits, and ambulance delays – so it is only right that we look at what works elsewhere.

 “These plans make the most of technology and smarter ways of working to ensure emergency services work as best as possible for patients and staff – they should be seriously considered as a means to prevent winter pressures and long-term Labour mismanagement overwhelming the NHS.

 “Labour should not let patients and staff to fester in a system that does not work for them just because they don’t want to copy England. That attitude has meant no surgical hubs have been set up in Wales, which has left 60,000 people waiting over two years for treatment.

 “Labour need to get a grip on the NHS and stop breaking all the wrong records.”

In total 42 “system control centres” will be set up by December 1, as the English NHS is made ready for its toughest winter. Other plans include local “respiratory infections hubs” to offer patients same-day out-of-hospital care for Covid-19, flu, acute bronchitis and pneumonia.

England has made progress in tackling the treatment backlog using approaches like surgical hubs – 50 are to be added to the 91 already in operation – backed by the Royal College of Surgeons. There are none in Wales due to a failure to plan.

Read Next

  • Second Deeside site added to UK shortlist of locations earmarked for first small nuclear reactor factory
  • Looking for work in the run up to Christmas? Festive jobs roadshows kick off in Flintshire this week
  • High school students celebrate culture and history of Flint Castle
  • HMRC: Tick Tock! 100 days left on the Self Assessment clock

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales



    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Second Deeside site added to UK shortlist of locations earmarked for first small nuclear reactor factory

    News

    Looking for work in the run up to Christmas? Festive jobs roadshows kick off in Flintshire this week

    News

    High school students celebrate culture and history of Flint Castle

    News

    HMRC: Tick Tock! 100 days left on the Self Assessment clock

    News

    Parents of under 5’s in Wales urged to make sure children are up to date with poliovirus vaccination

    News

    Over 15,000 ambulance workers in Wales and England to begin voting on ‘biggest strike for 30 years’

    News

    Rishi Sunak on course to become UK’s third Prime Minister in three months

    News

    M56 closed both ways near Runcorn this weekend to lift new bridge into position

    News

    Employers can’t fill vacancies, but many do surprisingly little to help workers return after a long illness

    News




    Read 457,895 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn