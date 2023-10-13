Manic Street Preachers & Suede sell out Llangollen international musical eisteddfod

Manic Street Preachers and Suede's double headlining show at Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod has sold out an hour after going on general sale today.

Fans rushed to buy tickets for the first live music event to be announced for next year's celebrated peace festival and within an hour of going on sale all tickets to the 5,000 capacity show had been sold.

The indie music legends will headline the magnificent Llangollen Pavilion on Friday June 28 for the first date in their UK and Ireland tour.

The show is presented in a new partnership between Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Chair of Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod Sarah Ecob said: "As soon as we announced Manic Street Preachers and Suede were opening their tour here, the reaction was amazing and it was clear it was going to sell quickly.

"Having a sold out show an hour after going on general sale is brilliant and we cannot wait to welcome these two incredible artists next summer. This is an amazing start to our partnership with Cuffe and Taylor and we can't wait to announce more concerts at our peace festival."

Cuffe and Taylor co-founder Peter Taylor added: "We are delighted with the reaction to the first show we've announced working in partnership with the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod team.

"It was very important we got our first announcement right and to have such an iconic Welsh artist as Manic Street Preachers alongside Suede was certainly the right decision.

"We now look forward to what is already shaping to be a brilliant summer in Llangollen."

The announcement Manic Street Preachers and Suede will play a double headlining show in Llangollen was followed this week with the news double platinum and BRIT award-winning artist Paloma Faith will also head to the festival next year as part of her The Glorification Of Sadness Tour 2024.

Tickets for the Friday June 21 show go on sale at 10am Friday October 20 .

