Man who kicked female police officer in face outside a Mold pub jailed for 12 months

Police were called reports of a male behaving aggressively at the Y Pentan pub in Mold on the evening of 6 February.

Officers attended and were assaulted whilst attempting to detain 24-year-old Brandon Sharples.

Sharples who police said is 6ft 4in tall, kicked a 5ft 4in tall female officer in the face, she sustained minor bruising.

Sharples also tried to spit in the face of a male officer, police have shared a disgusting image of the aftermath (above).

South Flintshire Police said today: “Brandon Sharples, aged 24, pleaded guilty to assault emergency worker x2 and Section 5 Public Order and received a total of 52 weeks imprisonment.”

Following the incident, Mark Jones, General Secretary and Treasurer of the North Wales Police Federation also commented: “Like all other emergency services, police officers go to work every single day to protect the public; running to danger when others run away.

“When a police officer, police staff or police volunteer is assaulted whilst doing their job it has an impact.

“It is an assault on society as a whole. Behind the uniform is a human being; a mum, dad, son, daughter, brother, sister.

“The scars, both physically and psychologically, can last forever following an attack and therefore we demand that those who are responsible face tough sentences.”