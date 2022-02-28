Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 28th Feb 2022

Updated: Mon 28th Feb

Man who kicked female police officer in face outside a Mold pub jailed for 12 months

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Man who kicked a female police officer in the face outside a Flintshire pub has been jailed for 12 months.

Police were called reports of a male behaving aggressively at the Y Pentan pub in Mold on the evening of 6 February.

Officers attended and were assaulted whilst attempting to detain 24-year-old Brandon Sharples.

Sharples who police said is 6ft 4in tall, kicked a 5ft 4in tall female officer in the face, she sustained minor bruising.

Sharples also tried to spit in the face of a male officer, police have shared a disgusting image of the aftermath (above).

South Flintshire Police said today: “Brandon Sharples, aged 24, pleaded guilty to assault emergency worker x2 and Section 5 Public Order and received a total of 52 weeks imprisonment.”

“Photo attached is the spit directed in the face of the male officer. Also worth mentioning that Sharples is 6’4″ and the female officer he kicked in the face is 5’4″.”

Following the incident, Mark Jones, General Secretary and Treasurer of the North Wales Police Federation also commented: “Like all other emergency services, police officers go to work every single day to protect the public; running to danger when others run away.

“When a police officer, police staff or police volunteer is assaulted whilst doing their job it has an impact.

“It is an assault on society as a whole. Behind the uniform is a human being; a mum, dad, son, daughter, brother, sister.

“The scars, both physically and psychologically, can last forever following an attack and therefore we demand that those who are responsible face tough sentences.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Proposed industrial action at Airbus ‘suspended’ pending further vote

News

Witness appeal after “15-20 males fighting… with one reportedly seen holding a knife”

News

Police appeal for witnesses after man struck with hammer and house damaged in Shotton

News

Nationwide customers locked out of online banking

News

£13m package of funding as part of new plan to reduce and prevent obesity in Wales

News

Police Dog Bart helps officers detain man they were searching for in Holywell

News

A550 in Flintshire partially blocked following collision

News

New 20mph speed limits have gone live today in parts of Flintshire

News

Office of Rail and Road offers clarity as councillor blasts them for ‘red tape’ over Wrexham to Bidston line

News





Read 469,425 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn