Man wanted in North Wales and London for ‘threats to kill’ stopped by armed unit on M56

An armed police unit stopped a wanted man who was driving on the M56 in Cheshire earlier today.

The man was wanted for alleged “threats to kill and assault” by North Wales Police and the Metropolitan Police.

Officers from the Cheshire and North Wales Alliance Armed Policing unit along with a Cheshire Police Roads & Crime Unit swooped on the vehicle as it headed along the eastbound carriageway just before the M6 junction.

The man was arrested and taken into custody.

The Alliance Armed Police team posted details of the arrest in an update on Twitter: