Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 4th May 2022

Man wanted in North Wales and London for ‘threats to kill’ stopped by armed unit on M56

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

An armed police unit stopped a wanted man who was driving on the M56 in Cheshire earlier today.

The man was wanted for alleged “threats to kill and assault” by North Wales Police and the Metropolitan Police.

Officers from the Cheshire and North Wales Alliance Armed Policing unit along with a Cheshire Police Roads & Crime Unit swooped on the vehicle as it headed along the eastbound carriageway just before the M6 junction.

The man was arrested and taken into custody.

The Alliance Armed Police team posted details of the arrest in an update on Twitter:



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Helpline installed in Deeside repair garage as research reveals men are hiding problems from loved ones

News

Fines to return in Wales for parents of children who repeatedly miss school

News

Flintshire goes to the polls on Thursday – Here is what you need to know

News

Deeside based Iceland’s Food Warehouse stores stocking Chernigivske beer with proceeds going to Ukraine

News

Free events to support North Wales landlords ahead of landmark rental law changes

News

Robot pitch marker employed in Chester helping to save time, money and the environment

News

Consulation opens on plans to build six ‘very high-quality houses’ in Hawarden

News

New campaign launched to ‘cultivate the relationship’ between racegoers and businesses within Chester city centre

News

New North Wales fitness company and gym launched by training partners

News





Read 362,495 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn