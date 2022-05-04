Man wanted in North Wales and London for ‘threats to kill’ stopped by armed unit on M56
An armed police unit stopped a wanted man who was driving on the M56 in Cheshire earlier today.
The man was wanted for alleged “threats to kill and assault” by North Wales Police and the Metropolitan Police.
Officers from the Cheshire and North Wales Alliance Armed Policing unit along with a Cheshire Police Roads & Crime Unit swooped on the vehicle as it headed along the eastbound carriageway just before the M6 junction.
The man was arrested and taken into custody.
The Alliance Armed Police team posted details of the arrest in an update on Twitter:
ARV and @CheshireRCU have stopped a vehicle #M56. Male wanted by @NWPolice and @metpoliceuk for Threats To Kill and Assault across both forces.
Male arrested and conveyed to custody.#OneTeam #NoBoundaries pic.twitter.com/R71RSUngQN
— Cheshire&NWales AAP (@CheshNWalesAAP) May 4, 2022
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com