Man wanted as part of a NCA investigation which saw arrests in North Wales hands himself in

A man wanted as part of a National Crime Agency investigation has handed himself in.

Jeton Memia, 29, was previously the subject of a media appeal for help tracing him.

Memia handed himself in for a voluntary interview and was questioned on suspicion of conspiracy to produce and supply controlled drugs and money laundering. He was released pending further interview.

Four other men were arrested in Wrexham, Prestatyn and Cheshire as part of the investigation into a crime group suspected of using Albanian migrants to farm cannabis.

It alledged the crime group has links to a Western Balkans OCG which facilitates the illegal entry of Albanian nationals into the UK.

Once in the country, the migrants work in the OCG’s cannabis farms, it is believed.

As part of the investigation, three cannabis farms were previously discovered with Albanian migrants working there.

They were in Blackpool, Lancashire; Leigh, Greater Manchester, and Prestatyn.