Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 17th Jan 2023

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after Porsche crashes into bridge on the A55 in Chester

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after a car he was driving crashed into a bridge on the A55 in Chester. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The collision happened just before 4.10pm on Monday 16 January, officers were called to the A55 southbound slip road at junction 39 following reports that a white Porsche had collided with a bridge. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The driver of the car, a 50-year-old man, was taken to Aintree Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

According to the police, the driver of the Porsche, a 50-year-old man, was the only person in the car at the time of the collision. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​



‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The police are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have captured dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

They believe that this footage may provide vital information to help them understand how the collision occurred and any potential factors that may have contributed to it. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The A55 was closed while the incident is being dealt with and is expected to remain closed for some time. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Cheshire Police said: “We’re appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the collision, or who may have captured dashcam footage of the incident, to come forward and speak to us.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Anyone with information is urged to contact via the Cheshire Police website quoting IML 1457704 or call 101. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously via the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Don’t fall for it! Flintshire Trading Standards warn of fraudulent Amazon phone scam
  • Police appeal appeal for witnesses and any CCTV footage following burglary in Penyffordd
  • Rail union announces two new strike dates in February


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Don’t fall for it! Flintshire Trading Standards warn of fraudulent Amazon phone scam

    News

    Police appeal appeal for witnesses and any CCTV footage following burglary in Penyffordd

    News

    Rail union announces two new strike dates in February

    News

    Brace yourself Flintshire! More snow showers on the way as Met Office extends weather warning

    News

    Firefighters rescue two workers stuck on a mobile platform 8 metres about the M56 in Cheshire

    News

    Police urge motorists to take extra care this morning due to icy conditions and overnight snow

    News

    Snow and ice make driving conditions treacherous in parts of Flintshire

    News

    Teachers in Wales latest to vote in favour of industrial action – here is when strikes will happen

    News

    Nurses in Wales “left with no choice” as further strike dates announced

    News




    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn