Man jailed after brutal and unprovoked attack on train between Chester and Holyhead

A man who launched a brutal attack on a passenger travelling alone on a train has been jailed, following a British Transport Police (BTP) investigation.

Mark Anthony Kelly, 34, and of no fixed abode, was sentenced to a total of two and a half years imprisonment and ordered to pay £181 in victim surcharge on Wednesday 4 August.

On Thursday 26 March 2020, a man was approached by Kelly while travelling on a train between Chester and Holyhead.

The court heard how Kelly suddenly headbutted the man and launched a vicious and sustained attack, leaving the victim with several facial injuries.

During the attack, Kelly struck the victim over twenty times, spat in his face, kicked him to the floor and stamped on his head. He also made several attempts to steal the victim’s bag.

Kelly was arrested for Actual Bodily Harm and pleaded guilty to the offence but failed to appear at Mold Crown Court for sentencing.

After significant attempts to trace Kelly, he was arrested for an unrelated offence by West Midlands Police and sentenced from prison.

BTP Investigating Officer Chris Rowlands said: “This was a totally senseless and sustained attack, lasting six minutes, on a complete stranger travelling alone.

“This type of behaviour will absolutely not be tolerated on the railway and we’re grateful to the sentence imposed by the courts.

“Thankfully, incidents like this are rare, but if you do experience any issues on the railway, please report it to us by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40. In an emergency always call 999.”