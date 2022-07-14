Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 14th Jul 2022

Updated: Thu 14th Jul

Man dies after being hit by train near Prestatyn on Wednesday

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A man has died after being hit by a train between Prestatyn and Chester on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened just after 5pm on the mainline near Prestatyn Golf Club.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the line close to Prestatyn Golf Club at 5.10pm this evening to reports of a casualty on the tracks.”

“Officers and colleagues from the ambulance service attended, but sadly a man was declared dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.”

“The incident is currently being treated as suspicious while enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of what took place.”

A Welsh Ambulance spokesperson said: “We were called just after 5.10pm and sent three emergency ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and were joined by colleagues from the air ambulance.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


Most Read Recently



Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Flintshire Council to review single person council tax discount to ‘make sure reductions are correct’

News

Free Summer events for all the family in North East Wales from Wild Ground

News

Updated: Missing 72-year-old found “safe and well”

News

Frustration as Flintshire receives lowest share of EU replacement fund in North Wales

News

36°C in Flintshire on Tuesday “looks excessive but not impossible” says BBC weatherman Derek Brockway

News

Fresh rail strike set to take place later this month

News

Chicago Bears to bring coaching clinic to Deeside next week

News

Police continue to appeal for witnesses to an incident in Shotton on Sunday

News

Young Theatr Clwyd actors visit hospital for special outside performance

News





Read 391,750 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn