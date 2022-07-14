Man dies after being hit by train near Prestatyn on Wednesday

A man has died after being hit by a train between Prestatyn and Chester on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened just after 5pm on the mainline near Prestatyn Golf Club.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the line close to Prestatyn Golf Club at 5.10pm this evening to reports of a casualty on the tracks.”

“Officers and colleagues from the ambulance service attended, but sadly a man was declared dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.”

“The incident is currently being treated as suspicious while enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of what took place.”

A Welsh Ambulance spokesperson said: “We were called just after 5.10pm and sent three emergency ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and were joined by colleagues from the air ambulance.”