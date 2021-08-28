Man charged with murder following death of woman in Shotton

Officers investigating an incident in Shotton in the early hours of Thursday 26 August, in which 27 year old Jade Ward died have charged a man with murder.

Russell Norman James Marsh 29, of Chevrons Road , Shotton has been remanded in custody and will appear before magistrates on Monday.

Detective Chief Inspector Jon Salisbury-Jones said: ‘I would like to thank the local community for all the valuable assistance they have provided.

‘If anyone has any information that will help us in our investigation, they should contact us via our live webchat or on 101 quoting reference 21000594238.’