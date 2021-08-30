Man appears in court charged with murder of Jade Ward in Shotton

A man accused of the murdering of a 27-year-old woman in Shotton has appeared in court this morning.

Russell Norman James Marsh, 29, of Chevrons Road , Shotton, appeared before Mold magistrates on Monday.

He is accused of killing mother of four Jade Ward.

She was found dead at a property on Chevrons Road, just before 9:20am on August 26.

Marsh spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during the short hearing.

The magistrates’ chairwoman said he would appear at Mold Crown Court on Wednesday.