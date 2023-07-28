Make a promise to enjoy Wales safely this summer
Visit Wales and AdventureSmart Wales are partnering this summer to ensure that everyone exploring Wales’s beautiful landscapes does so safely.
Their joint campaign, ‘Addo’, encourages locals and visitors to pledge to plan and prepare for their summer adventures.
With school holidays now in progress, many will be eager to explore Wales’s stunning landscapes and coasts.
The ‘Addo’ campaign promotes careful planning and preparation for every outing.
Through social media, digital radio, and Spotify, the campaign emphasises how taking a moment to consider safety can lead to a positive experience.
Safety can be assured by answering three key questions: Do I have the necessary knowledge and skills for the activity planned? Do I know the expected weather conditions? Do I have the appropriate clothing and equipment for the activity and conditions?
In addition, the campaign highlights the importance of adhering to local safety signs and advice, such as choosing to swim on lifeguarded beaches and between the designated red and yellow flags.
Dawn Bowden, Deputy Minister for Arts, Sport and Tourism, urged everyone to take a mindful approach to their summer activities.
She said, “We’re all looking forward to taking a break this summer, but we need to ensure we take care of ourselves and others as we do.
It makes a big difference to your enjoyment and safety just to take a moment to think before you embark on your next adventure in Wales.”
The Joint lead for the AdventureSmart Campaign, Emma Edwards-Jones, echoed these sentiments. She stated, “Wales, with its wonderful mix of hills, mountains, lakes and coast, is the perfect location to enjoy outdoor adventures.
By being AdventureSmart and putting some thought into planning their day, people will have a much more enjoyable time and will return home safely.”
With the launch of the ‘Addo’ campaign, Wales invites locals and visitors alike to have fun, be adventurous, but above all, to stay safe and enjoy the beautiful country responsibly.
