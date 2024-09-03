Major upgrades complete at Flint railway station

Transport for Wales (TfW) has announced the completion of a significant million-pound investment project aimed at upgrading railway stations in North Wales and the Borders, focusing particularly on Flint and Runcorn East.

The improvements, which include new facilities and enhanced accessibility, are designed to create a more welcoming environment for passengers and integrate the stations further into their local communities.

Upgraded Facilities and New Community Spaces

At Flint station, the upgrades extend beyond basic infrastructure improvements. Passengers can now benefit from modernised ticket offices, refurbished waiting rooms, new water refill units, and updated toilets.

The installation of new customer information screens and landscaping has further enhanced the station’s appearance and functionality.

The renovation was supported by a £90,000 grant from the Railway Heritage Trust, reflecting a commitment to preserving the station’s historical significance while modernising its facilities.

A notable addition at Flint is the transformation of a previously disused building into two new community rooms and a staff room, part of TfW’s broader Social and Commercial Development Plan. Local councillors were invited to preview these new community spaces, with TfW now seeking a tenant to take up residence later this year.

The spaces are expected to host community groups, social enterprises, and local businesses, fostering a sense of community within the station.

Ken Skates, the Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport, emphasised the importance of these developments: “These much-needed refurbishments will make a real difference for station users. By providing space for community groups, social enterprises, and local businesses, these stations will become important hubs within the communities they serve.”

Focus on Accessibility and Inclusivity

In addition to the improvements funded by TfW, Flint station is also benefiting from Network Rail’s ‘Access for All’ scheme, which is currently underway.

This initiative aims to provide a step-free, accessible route to and between platforms, accommodating passengers with limited mobility, heavy luggage, or pushchairs.

Kim Hawkins, Head of Customer Operations (North) at TfW, highlighted the tangible benefits of these enhancements: “These station improvements offer tangible benefits to our passengers at Flint and Runcorn East stations. This investment will ensure the stations are more welcoming places for passengers and visitors.”

Melanie Lawton, TfW’s Community Rail Strategy Lead, echoed this sentiment and spoke about the broader community impact: “This is a big transformation and opportunity for Flint. The space looks fantastic, and we’re looking forward to further engaging with the community and working with a tenant who will give back as they are doing at the community cafe in Llandudno Junction, Community fridge in Tywyn, money advice service in Abergele, cycle loan at Bangor plus many more.”