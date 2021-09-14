Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 14th Sep 2021

Updated: Tue 14th Sep

Major three day challenge to raise funds for Nightingale House Hospice and Nicola’s Fund

A man from St. Helens will be taking on a major three-day fund-raising challenge covering Chester and North Wales next month in aid of two charities.

Chris Coan hopes to raise £60,000 which will be divided between Nightingale House Hospice, Wrexham and Nicola’s Fund, which supports children with cancer.

On the first day, 24 September, he will undertake a two-hour road bike time trial starting and finishing in Christleton, Chester. There will be another bike ride on the second day starting at Boughton Hall Cricket Club, Chester, through the Snowdonia National Park to Abersoch.

Day three will feature a half marathon, starting at 11am, from The Vaynol, Abersoch to the Ty Coch, Morfa Nefyn.

Chris said: “The impact of terminal illness on families, friends and communities is significant and the ongoing support from medical and care staff is critical.

“I have been a helpless bystander throughout my life, experiencing close loved ones taken away too early, until I was diagnosed with prostate cancer three years ago.

“The first emotion is mortality, then fear and then determination. Once you return to a stable emotional and physical state and reset your life compass, you look around to see what can be done to help others.”

Mark and his wife, Sally Fearnall

Chris added: “My dear friend Mark ‘foxy’ Fearnall was diagnosed at the same time as me, and sadly he wasn’t able to fight the battle. My great friend from Abersoch, Emyr Jones also succumbed too early in life.

“Between them and Nicola (of Nicola’s Fund) who we knew from a very early age, I decided to challenge myself and focus on bringing some element of support to families who have fought the fight and are looking for collective harmony at a time of great need.

“Please support me and all the others participating in this event in support of two great charities, the people in need of support and the tireless work of those who help them day in day out”

Nicola Riley

Nightingale House Challenge Events Coordinator Bethan Scott said: “We wish Chris and all participants the very best of luck as they undertake this incredible challenge.

“We are so incredibly grateful to them for choosing us as one of their charity of choices.

“The support of people like you is vital to the overall success of our fundraising, so a big thank you from us all. It really is appreciated.”

Those who would like to participate locally or virtually can subscribe on the Nicola’s Fund event page www.nicolasfund.co.uk/event-details/amity-3-day-charity-challenge. Personal and business donations and sponsorships are also being sought.

Featured image: Son of Chris, Jay Coan and Chris.



