Posted: Tue 22nd Apr 2025

Major repair work to shut A550 near Two Mills

Drivers are being advised to plan ahead as the A550 Welsh Road is set to close this weekend and on three nights next week for vital repair works.

National Highways is carrying out the closure to replace a collapsed culvert along the A550 between the junctions with the A41 near Hooton and the A540 at Two Mills.

The road will shut in both directions from 8pm on Friday 25 April until 5am on Monday 28 April. This will be followed by three overnight closures from 8pm to 5am on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights (28, 29 and 30 April).

Temporary traffic lights have been in place for several months due to the damaged drainage structure. The upcoming work will allow for their removal, restoring normal traffic flow along the route.

A clearly-signed local diversion will operate via the A41, A5117 and A540 for traffic travelling between Hooton and Two Mills. Drivers on through journeys are being encouraged to use alternative routes such as the M53/A5177/A494 or M53/A55.

The repairs will see crews digging under the road to a depth of six feet and replacing the damaged concrete drainage culvert with a more robust plastic pipe.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “The work involves digging under the carriageway to a depth of six feet and replacing the damaged stone drainage culvert, which crosses under the A550, with a more durable corrugated plastic pipe, providing an upgraded water flow and improving drainage. The road will then be resurfaced.”

