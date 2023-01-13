Main road through Hawarden closed while emergency services deal with an ‘incident’
Update: The air ambulance has left the scene and made a short flight to the Countess of Chester Hospital.
Earlier report: Police have closed Glynne Way in Hawarden while emergency services deal with an incident.
North Wales Police has said the road is closed between Crosstree Lane and Church Lane.
Police have asked people to avoid the area, the nature of the incident has not been disclosed by the force though reports on social media suggest it is a medical emergency.
Paramedics are in attendance and an air ambulance has been spotted landing close by.
A traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to police incident on B5125 Glynne Way both ways between Cross Tree Lane and the Glynne Arms.”
More as and when.
