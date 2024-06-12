M56 resurfacing work prompts overnight closures near Manchester Airport

Major resurfacing work on the M56 between junctions 5 and 6 has commenced, bringing overnight closures that will impact travel to Manchester Airport until the end of August.

National Highways is undertaking this essential maintenance to address worn carriageway sections and improve overall road safety.

The project, which began on June 10, involves resurfacing both eastbound and westbound carriageways, including some slip roads at junctions 5, 6, and 4.

Additionally, the work will replace certain bridge joints and traffic detection loops.

To minimise disruption, the work is scheduled from 9 pm to 5 am on weekdays, with hours extended to 7 am on Saturdays.

A significant part of the project includes the full closure of the eastbound carriageway between junctions 7 and 5 for five nights from June 17 to June 22.

During this period, drivers heading to the airport will be diverted via the M6, M62, M60, and back onto the M56.

Another full closure of the eastbound carriageway between junctions 6 and 4 is planned for July 8-10, with diversions via local roads including Runger Lane, Thorley Lane, A555, Styal Road, and Simonsway.

Rob Williams, National Highways project manager, stated, “This is important, if routine, wear and tear work. We are aiming to be well out of the way before the start of the school summer holiday period. We’re working closely with the airport to ensure they are aware of our timetable and a small number of overnight closures which will mean drivers needing to leave a little bit of extra time to get to work or check-in for flights.”

Additional slip road closures impacting airport journeys include:

Eastbound exit slip at junction 5: June 28. Drivers will need to exit at junction 3a, join the westbound M56, and travel back to junction 5.

Westbound exit slip at junction 5: July 17. Drivers will need to exit at junction 6, join the eastbound M56, and travel back to junction 5.

Diversion routes will be clearly signposted, and travellers are advised to avoid relying on satnavs during closures. For more information or any queries, contact National Highways at [email protected] or call 0300 123 5000.

Travellers to Manchester Airport should plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys.

National Highways aims to adhere to the schedule, but severe weather conditions may cause last-minute changes.

Closure dates, times and locations

The dates, times and locations of the overnight closures (9pm to 5am, extended to 7am on Saturdays) are outlined below.

M56 eastbound junction 6 to 4

Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 June

Monday 8 to Wednesday 10 July

M56 eastbound junction 6 to 5

Thursday 13 and Friday 14 June

Monday 24 to Thursday 27 June

Thursday 4 and Friday 5 July

M56 eastbound junction 7 to 5

Monday 17 to Friday 21 June

M56 westbound junction 5 to 6

Monday 15, Tuesday 16, Thursday 18 and Friday 19 July

Monday 22 to Friday 26 July

Monday 29 and Tuesday 30 July

Sunday 4, Thursday 8 and Friday 9 August

Two slip road closures affecting journeys to the airport will also be taking place: