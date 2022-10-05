M56 closed in Cheshire this weekend for North Wales bound traffic

The M56 will be closed in Cheshire this weekend for north Wales bound traffic.

The closure, which has been postponed from September, will be in place between 9pm Friday 7 October and 6am Monday 10 October.

Work is taking place on the westbound side between junction 11 (Preston Brook) and 12 (Clifton Roundabout/Rocksavage Interchange).

National Highways has said the “essential work is being carried out to replace safety barriers” and is part of a £23million project to replace the A533 Expressway bridge over the motorway.

Last weekend the M56 eastbound was closed at the same location, as a result, there were delays on Saturday and Sunday of up to an hour.

National Highways has warned drivers to expect delays, saying: “please plan ahead and allow extra time for your journeys. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.”

“Clearly signed diversions will be in place. These are shown below. Motorists are asked to follow these during the closures. Please do not use satnav when following a diversion. Thank you for bearing with us.” National Highways said.

Towards the end of this month, National Highways said it will be closing the M56 in both directions for one full weekend to lift the new bridge into position.

“The closure will be in place between junctions 11 and 12, from 9pm Friday 28 October until 6am Monday 31 October. At the same time, we’ll also need to close the A533 Expressway bridge.”

