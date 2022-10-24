Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 24th Oct 2022

Updated: Mon 24th Oct

M56 closed both ways near Runcorn this weekend to lift new bridge into position

The M56 will be closed in both directions this coming weekend to lift the new bridge into position.

The closure will be in place between junctions 11 (Preston Brook) and 12 (Sutton Weaver), from 9pm Friday 28 October until 6am Monday 31 October 2022.

Clearly signed diversions will be in place, motorists are asked to follow these during the closures.

National Highways said: “At the same time, we’ll also need to close the A533 Expressway bridge.”

“Clearly signed diversions will be in place.”

“Motorists are asked to follow these during the closures.”

“Please do not use satnav when following a diversion. Thank you for bearing with us.”

Narrow lanes to be removed

National Highways has said that from Monday 24 October, it will start to remove the narrow lanes on the M56, between junctions 11 and 12.

“To do this, we’ll need one week of overnight closures.”

The following closures are planned:

Monday 24 October

  • M56 westbound closed overnight (9pm to 6am) between junction 11 and 12
  • M56 eastbound reduced to one lane overnight (9pm to 6am) between junction 12 and 11

Tuesday 25 October

  • M56 eastbound closed overnight (9pm to 6am) between junction 12 and 11

Wednesday 26 October

  • M56 westbound closed overnight (9pm to 6am) between junction 11 and 12

Thursday 27 October

  • M56 reduced to one lane overnight (9pm to 6am) in both directions (eastbound and westbound) between junction 11 and 12

Friday 28 October – full weekend closure

  • M56 closed in both directions between junction 11 and 12
  • A533 closed in both directions

