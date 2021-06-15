Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 15th Jun 2021

UPDATED: M53 in Merseyside back open following earlier incident

Update: Merseyside police have issued a statement in relation to the incident, a spokesperson said:

“We can confirm that emergency services are in attendance on the M53 today (Tuesday 15 June)”
“At around 12.40pm we received a report that a man had fallen from a bridge at Junction 2. ”
“He was taken to hospital for his injuries by air ambulance. ”
“The Upton-by-pass and M53 Southbound is currently closed between junctions 2 and 3 while emergency services deal with this incident.”
“Motorists are advised to avoid the area. ”

Earlier report: The M53 in Merseyside is closed southbound and temporarily blocked northbound due to a Police Incident between J2 and J3.

According to a traffic report for the area: the “road is closed and queueing traffic due to police incident on M53 Southbound between J2 (Moreton Spur) and J3 A552 Woodchurch Road (Woodchurch).”

“Following an incident which occurred just before 12:00. The opposite side is also held, as well as Upton Road which goes over the motorway is closed.”

Highways England has said: “Delays are likely on the approach to the closure, with additional journey times also expected on diversion routes. Please allow extra time for your journey if travelling in the area or consider alternative routes.”

Road users are advised to follow the hollow diamond symbol on road signs as follows:

  • Leave the M53 at J2 (Moreton Spur)
  • At the M53/A5027 roundabout take the first exit and follow the A5027 (Upton By-Pass) southbound for just over 1 mile.
  • At the A5027/A551 roundabout take the third exit and follow the A551 southbound for 1 mile.
  • At the A551/A552 roundabout take the second exit and follow the A552 eastbound for just over half a mile.
  • Take the link from the A552 to the M53 J3 roundabout.
  • At the M53 J3 roundabout take the fourth exit to re-join the M53 southbound.

 

 



