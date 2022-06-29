Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 29th Jun 2022

Updated: Wed 29th Jun

Updated: All lanes back open on M56 in Cheshire following earlier three vehicle collision

Update: All lanes are back open but there are still delays on the M56 Westbound near Frodsham.

Earlier report: There are reports of long delays on the M56 in Cheshire following a crash involving two cars and a van.

The collision happened on the North Wales, Chester and Wirral bound side near Frodsham.

Two lanes are closed and there are around five miles of stationary traffic, according to traffic sensors the delay is in excess of one hour.

Traffic cameras showing the long queues Westbound between J11 A56 Chester Road (Preston Brook) and J12 A557 (Runcorn).

A local traffic report states: “Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to crash on M56 Westbound between J11 A56 Chester Road (Preston Brook) and J12 A557 (Runcorn). Congestion to J10 (Stretton).”



