Liverpool police advise fans ahead of Taylor Swift concerts at Anfield

Liverpool is set to welcome international award-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift as she performs three sold-out concerts at Anfield Stadium this week.

The American musician’s The Eras Tour, featuring Paramore as the supporting act, will run from Thursday, 13 June, to Saturday, 15 June, drawing thousands of fans to the city.

With around 53,000 tickets sold for each night, the city is preparing for an influx of visitors and a series of city centre events organised by various groups.

Police said ‘public safety remains a top priority’ the Merseyside force has been working closely with Liverpool Football Club and Liverpool City Council for months to ensure the concerts are safe and enjoyable.

Chief Superintendent Zoe Thornton, in charge of the event’s policing operation, emphasised the importance of safety and proper planning.

“This latest large-scale concert follows on from Liverpool hosting many other major events where thousands of people visit the city and are always given a warm welcome,” she said.

Great sunset tonight, apparently someone is singing at Anfield this weekend 🤔 @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/37fRnwZRbR — NPAS North West Region (@NPASNorthWest) June 11, 2024

Chief Supt Thornton urged fans without concert tickets to avoid travelling to the stadium, highlighting a robust policing operation, including highly visible patrols and plain-clothes officers.

“We have a robust policing operation in place including the deployment of Project Servator officers, who are specially trained to spot the tell-tale signs that someone may have criminal intent,” she explained.

The operation will include a mobile police station in Stanley Park, and officers will be available to assist and reassure the public.

Chief Supt Thornton advised fans to plan their journeys and use public transport due to road closures starting from midday on concert days.

Tickets for the concerts quickly sold out, prompting a warning to purchase only from official sellers to avoid counterfeit tickets.

“Please do not be tempted to buy from unauthorised sellers as they could be fake,” Chief Supt Thornton cautioned.

Liverpool Football Club has issued detailed information about transport arrangements and items allowed in the stadium.

Bags are prohibited except for small A5-sized bags or official show merchandise in clear plastic carriers, all of which will be searched upon entry.

Ticket holders are encouraged to visit the Liverpool Football Club website and follow @LFChelp on social media for updates.

Additionally, fans can check the Visit Liverpool website for related events and details of the Taylor Town Trail in the city centre.

“We hope everyone has a fantastic and memorable time, enjoys the experience and activities the city has to offer.” Chief Supt Thornton added.

[Main photo: NPAS North West]