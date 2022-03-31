Live On The Square: Mold’s hottest music festival returns in May

Mold’s hottest music festival returns after a two year hiatus this coming May Bank Holiday, Sunday 1st May 2022 and once again, the event looks to be a sell out with tickets already in high demand from music lovers.

Live on the Square, an event organised by volunteers Pete Dando and Jim Evans with the help of Mold Town Council, will be held on the town’s Daniel Owen Square from 12.30pm through to 9.30pm with a host of local bands and performers taking to the stage.

Organiser Pete Dando said “After a two year absence, we are all looking forward to this years Live on the Square.”

“We have five amazing bands performing, two of which have performed previously, Mold’s very own 50 Hertz, who are most definitely a crowd pleaser here in the town and Sidewinder; a hard hitting, fun loving, rock cover ban

“This year we will also welcome to the stage three bands performing at the Square for the first time, The Establishment; 5 local lads who have got together with the aim of bringing guitar music back into mainstream and are looking forward to playing you some tunes.”

“Sons of Saints; featuring ‘The New Kid’ duo Carys and Keenan along with Ebob and Lori, they are a Blues Rock and Roll band based in Flint, playing a variety of rock and blues hits and last but certainly not least we have The Bassmen; a Rock and Roll band that have it all, 3 experienced musicians playing the greatest Rock songs from the 50’s to current day, add into the mix a few local solo singers including Ez and Tom Collins, you have an event that promises to be an amazing day of live music.”

Pete went onto say “It has been difficult for everyone over the last few years given the Covid-19 pandemic, and we can’t wait to bring live music back to the Square, again giving a platform for local performers and smiles to everyone’s faces and we look forward to seeing everyone back on the square on Sunday 1st May.”

Jane Evans Mold Town Council Events and Community Engagement Officer said: “Live on the square is one of the most talked about events in the town and there’s always a fantastic atmosphere, I am delighted to see events returning to the town.”

“With tickets selling out prior to event day the last two Live on the Square’s, I would strongly advise if you want to come to one of the best events in the Mold calendar, you get your tickets in advance to avoid disappointment”. ”

Jane continued to say “each year we have had to turn people away as they did not have a ticket, so we can not stress enough that without a ticket you are not guaranteed entry”.

Tickets are priced at £10 (no concessions) and there are no sales to under 18 years.

T ickets can be purchased from a number of ticket outlets in Mold; Bargain Booze, Mold Alehouse, KMA Tool Hire, Tails a Waggin and Mold Town Council office on Earl Road.

Food and Drink will be available to purchase at the event but due to licensing restrictions, no alcohol can be taken into the event.

Full terms and conditions can be found on Live on the Square facebook https://www.facebook.com/LiveontheSquareMold/ or you can request a copy by emailing events@moldtowncouncil.org.uk

For more information check out the ‘Live on the Square’ Facebook page or contact Mold Town Council via email events@moldtowncouncil.org.uk or call 01352 758532 opt.3

Photo’s: Phil Tugwell Photography