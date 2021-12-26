Alert Level 2: The new Covid restriction which came into force at 6am today

New measures have been introduced by the Welsh government today in an effort to tackle the spread of the new Omicron variant.

The Welsh government say the measures are a “revised version of alert level two” designed to help keep businesses open and trading and protect customers and staff.

The regulations bring back “protections” in hospitality businesses, including licensed premises, and in cinemas and theatres when they re-open after the festive period.

Strengthened guidance will be issued to help people stay safe in their own homes and when meeting others.

From 6am Boxing Day, the alert level two measures will mean:

A general requirement of 2m social distancing in all premises open to the public and workplaces, where reasonable.

The rule of six will apply to gatherings in regulated premises, such as hospitality, cinemas and theatres.

All licensed premises will need to take additional measures to protect customers and staff, including table service and collecting contact details.

Face coverings will be required in hospitality settings at all times apart from when seated.

Large events will not be allowed indoors or outdoors. The maximum number of people who can gather at an indoor event will be 30 and 50 outdoors.

There will be an exception for team sports, up to 50 spectators will be able to gather, in addition to those taking part. There is also an exception for events involving children.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said last week: “We are facing a very serious situation in Wales. A wave of infections caused by the new, fast-moving and very-infectious omicron variant is headed our way.”

“This new form of coronavirus could infect large numbers of people in Wales, disrupting daily lives and businesses and could cause an increase in the number of people who need hospital care in the coming weeks.”

“We will do everything we can to protect people’s health and livelihoods in Wales – this means taking early action to try and control its spread.”

“We are changing the rules for businesses and some public spaces, where lots of different people mix daily and issuing strong and clear advice to help people stay safe in their own private homes and when meeting others.”