Lidl to hand Flintshire store workers pay rise making it highest paying supermarket in UK

Lidl is handing all its store and warehouse staff a pay rise from next week.

From 1 October 2022, Lidl will increase entry-level rates from £10.10 to £10.90 per hour.

The discounter said it will become “the highest paying supermarket with investment of £39.5 million in raising hourly rates for the second time this year.”

The move will directly benefit over 23,500 Lidl workers across the country, with a full time staff earning around £2,000 more a year.

The company, which has stores in Queensferry, Holywell and Mold is awaiting the granting of planning permission for a new store in Connah’s Quay.

Lidl is looking to relocate its Queensferry store and build a brand new supermarket on the former Sommerfield site in Connah’s Quay.

Plans were submitted to Flintshire Council in January and a decision is expected soon.

Next week’s pay rise represents an increase of between 10-14.5% since this time last year and means that 40% of hourly paid workers will be earning £12.00 an hour as a result of their length of service.

In addition, the Nightshift Premium will also increase from £2.00 per hour to £3.00 per hour along with the Freezer Premium, which will increase from £1.00 per hour to £1.50 per hour.

This is the second increase to pay rates that Lidl has introduced this year and “is in recognition of the ongoing hard work and dedication of store and warehouse colleagues, particularly as the cost-of-living crisis continues.” Lidl said.

Ryan McDonnell, CEO, Lidl GB said: “We have introduced these rate increases to reflect the key role and tireless efforts of our incredible colleagues working in our 935 stores and 13 warehouses.”

“The role that we as a discounter play in giving households access to good, affordable food cannot be underestimated, now more than ever.”

“But the ongoing commitment and dedication of our colleagues in making it all possible for our customers cannot be underestimated either – our business simply would not run without them.”

“The new rates of pay are part of an already competitive package offered to colleagues which includes enhanced holiday entitlement, ongoing development opportunities and a 10% discount in our stores.”

“Lidl also offers extensive training programmes, available for in-store and warehouse colleagues with opportunities to progress careers.”

