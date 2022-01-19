Plans to build a new Lidl in Connah’s Quay formally submitted to Flintshire Council

Plans to build a new Lidl supermarket store in Connah’s Quay have now been formally submitted to Flintshire Council.

The supermarket chain revealed in November its desire to build a new store in Connah’s Quay.

In September we reported how Flintshire Council had been in talks with an ‘interested party’ about developing the former Somerfield site on High Street.

The Somerfield store was taken over by Co-Op but closed in 2012 with the loss over 30 jobs, it has since laid empty.

Lidl is looking to create a new store in Connah’s Quay relocating its supermarket on Deeside Retail Park in Queensferry.

The supermarket chain launched a public consultation on its draft proposals in November.

The project will involve the demolition of the existing building, the store would comprise a gross external area of 2,274sqm and a retail floor area of 1,414sqm.

In-store facilities will include Lidl’s popular bakery, customer toilets and longer-style tills.

Lidl says the “extensive redevelopment which will bring back into economic use this currently derelict, gateway site in the centre of Connah’s Quay. ”

“Replacement of the existing building with a new, energy-efficient Lidl store, providing a spacious and attractive shopping environment for customers, and better facilities for Lidl colleagues.”

Refurbishment of the external areas and the existing car park will provide 160 parking spaces, including seven accessible spaces, 10 parent and child spaces and two electric vehicle charging spaces.

It is proposed that vehicular access will continue to be provided “via the existing entrance onto the B5129 High Street, unchanged in terms of its location.”

The planning application, submitted on Monday, January 17, is for the erection of “Class A1 retail store, car parking and servicing areas, revised site access, landscaping and other associated works following the demolition of the existing building.”

A decision on the plans is expected by March 14 2022, “this is a target Committee date only and may be subject to change if a future Committee date is more suitable” the planning website states.

Design and access statements, drawings and other planning documents have not yet been uploaded to the council planning portal.