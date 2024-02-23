Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 23rd Feb 2024

Letby appeal bid set to be heard in April

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Lucy Letby, the nurse convicted for the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of six at the Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015 and 2016, has had an appeal hearing set for April.

After her trial, Letby, 34, sought to appeal her convictions. Initially, her request was declined by a single judge reviewing her case. However, she has now been granted a full court hearing scheduled for 25 April before three judges.

The hearing will determine whether she can proceed with an appeal.

The outcome of the April hearing will significantly impact Letby. If granted an appeal, a new hearing date will be set. If not, it concludes her appeal opportunities.

Additionally, Letby faces a retrial in June on a separate charge of attempted murder, which the jury was previously unable to decide on.

Letby was sentenced to multiple whole-life terms last August, making her one of the few women in UK history to receive this sentence. The case continues to evoke strong emotions and debates about the safety and trust in healthcare settings.

Letby was sentenced to multiple whole-life terms last August.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Public Notice Advert

CQLCP

Latest News

  • Deeside-based international clothing distributor poised for huge growth after bank backing
  • Transport Secretary Mark Harper hosts talks on £1bn North Wales Rail upgrade
  • Ofgem: Energy bills to fall by around 12% as new price cap is announced

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Deeside-based international clothing distributor poised for huge growth after bank backing

    News

    Transport Secretary Mark Harper hosts talks on £1bn North Wales Rail upgrade

    News

    Ofgem: Energy bills to fall by around 12% as new price cap is announced

    News

    Welsh Parliament narrowly rejects call for Wales-specific Covid-19 inquiry

    News

    Hawarden: Belzona strengthens UK presence with new £3m state-of-the-art facility

    News

    Mold: MS praises ‘inspirational’ social enterprise “empowering” the community

    News

    Jack Sargeant MS calls for action to protect Flintshire residents from flooding

    News

    Discover Loggerheads’ rich history and landscapes with ranger led guided walks

    News

    Chester and Civil War history in sight in new student-run exhibition

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn