Letby appeal bid set to be heard in April

Lucy Letby, the nurse convicted for the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of six at the Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015 and 2016, has had an appeal hearing set for April.

After her trial, Letby, 34, sought to appeal her convictions. Initially, her request was declined by a single judge reviewing her case. However, she has now been granted a full court hearing scheduled for 25 April before three judges.

The hearing will determine whether she can proceed with an appeal.

The outcome of the April hearing will significantly impact Letby. If granted an appeal, a new hearing date will be set. If not, it concludes her appeal opportunities.

Additionally, Letby faces a retrial in June on a separate charge of attempted murder, which the jury was previously unable to decide on.

Letby was sentenced to multiple whole-life terms last August, making her one of the few women in UK history to receive this sentence. The case continues to evoke strong emotions and debates about the safety and trust in healthcare settings.

Letby was sentenced to multiple whole-life terms last August.

Public Notice Advert